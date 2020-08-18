Coronavirus: Cabinet to discuss increased Garda powers and new advice for over-70s

A full Cabinet meeting will take place on Tuesday with Ministers expected to discuss further coronavirus restrictions.

Ministers will discuss increased powers for gardaí to enforce the coronavirus lockdown as well as amended advice for the over-70s that would tell them to limit the time they spend outdoors and in company.

Political sources confirmed the Government’s public health experts have advised greater powers for the gardaí to police social gatherings, both in pubs/restaurants and at private house parties, amid growing concerns about the behaviour of younger people.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was briefed on Monday night after a lengthy meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) discussed the recent sharp increase in the number of cases, and will bring recommendations to the Cabinet when it meets at 1pm on Tuesday.

The Cabinet meeting was scheduled late on Monday night – in place of a previously arranged meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 – in a sign that legally binding decisions are expected. Only the full Cabinet has the authority to make decisions of the Government.

Amendments

It is also expected Ministers will be asked to approve amendments to the advice to over-70s that encourages them to limit interactions with other people, shop during designated hours and wear face coverings.

In a bid to curb house parties, gatherings are likely to be restricted to groups of six from no more than three households.

Political sources say the public health experts have been alarmed by the recent increase in cases and have been putting the case for further restrictions forcefully to Ministers in private.

However, there is also reluctance among some Ministers to reverse the easing of the lockdown as they believe that public tolerance with some of the measures is thinning. There is also a belief among some Ministers that NPHET is being overly cautious.

Ministers are also likely to discuss the plans for school reopening and the progress on producing the Leaving Certificate results.

After the UK government abandoned its process for estimating A-levels results yesterday, deciding to rely on teachers’ predicted grades only, the Department of Education has come under pressure to reassure students they will not see the widespread marking down of the teacher-estimated grades when the results are published next month.

Responding to reports that among the measures to be announced this afternoon is a requirement for older people to again restrict their time outside their home and avoid settings with lots of people, Trinity College Dublin geriatrician professor Rose Anne Kenny said she had concerns about moves to restrict the movement of older people.

Fresh air and movement were critical to boost the immune system and older people had more vulnerable immune systems, she said.

“It doesn’t make sense” to suggest that such people not be active, nor did selecting “a chronological number”.

Improved testing

“I don’t see how that will resolve things. There needs to be improved testing and tracing,” she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show.

On the same programme immunologist Dr Tómas Ryan, associate professor of biochemistry in Trinity College Dublin, said the reality was that shielding does not work and said the Government was losing control of the Covid-19 situation.

He said the State’s testing-and-tracing system had “fallen down” and turnaround time for test results were getting slower.

Prof Ryan said the time between noticing symptoms and tracking contacts needed to be 72 hours, but at present it was an average of four days.

Dr Ryan called for a “complete overhaul” of the Government’s Covid-19 strategy, he said.

NPHET said on Monday evening an additional 56 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in the State. The news follows the reporting of an additional 266 cases over the weekend.

The latest figures see the total number of deaths in the Republic remain at 1,774, while the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 27,313.