Coronavirus: All mass gatherings in State set to be banned until autumn

All mass gathering will be banned until the autumn, late August or September, under plans set to be announced by the Government due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. It is understood this will apply to gatherings of 5000 people or more.

It is understood the decision was taken by Ministers at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

The decision means that major sports fixtures, concerts and other events will have to be rearranged.

Speaking over the weekend in response to a question on whether Electric Picnic would go ahead this year, Minister for Health Simon Harris said it was unlikely we will have such mass gatherings any time soon.

“We are going to have to very shortly make a decision on these mass gatherings. I think its unlikely that we are going to see mass gatherings come back any time soon. I think we are going to have to keep up our social distancing even if we can lessen some of the restrictions in place as well”.

Mass gatherings were first restricted in the State on March 12th when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced indoor gatherings of more than 100 people should be cancelled and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled. Since then far stricter measures have been introduced across the State.

Meanwhile it was announced on Tuesday that nine more people with coronavirus have died in hospital in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of fatalities to 216.

The deaths of 77 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 were reported on Monday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Some 67 of the deaths were in the east, four in the north-west, four in the west and two in the south. A total of 54 of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions. The median age was 84 years.

There have now been 687 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

In addition the Department of Health is reporting another 77 “probable or suspected” Covid-19-related deaths in addition to the 687 laboratory-confirmed fatalities so far recorded.

All 77 probable/suspected deaths occurred in long-term residential facilities, including 61 in nursing homes, a spokeswoman has confirmed.

The classification has been made arising from the clinical assessment of patient who have died by doctors, she said.

More information on suspected Covid-19 deaths is likely to emerge when the results of a mortality census of long-term residential facilities are completed later this week, she added.

This means there have been a total of 764 laboratory-confirmed and probable/suspected death related to the virus in Ireland. The National Public Health Emergency Team is due to provide an update on these figures later this evening.

More to follow