Coronavirus: 47 more deaths, 901 cases as Cabinet plans reopening of schools

A further 47 people have died from Covid-19 and 901 more infections have been confirmed.

It brings to 4,082 the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic, while the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began stands at 212,647.

Some 44 of the latest deaths occurred in February, two occurred in January and one in December.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 51 - 99 years.

As of 8am on Thursday, 771 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 151 were in ICU. There were 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The figures come as Ministers meet this evening to agree a plan for the reopening of schools with classes expected to return in two- or three-week intervals.

The Cabinet Covid-19 Committee began its meeting at around 5pm and it was due to last up to three hours. As well as discussing the return to education for students, Ministers were expected to speak about the Government’s new Living with Covid plan. That revised framework will be released next week.

Sources have said the committee meeting may also hear an update on the priority list for vaccinations.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is due to advise Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on the results of its review of who should be prioritised to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The review will first go to the deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn, who will then advise Mr Donnelly of the outcome of the review.

It is understood Mr Donnelly has not yet received this letter, although it may be imminent and could be discussed this evening. Full Cabinet approval will likely be needed before any decisions are made.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government is of the view that people who are immunosuppressed or have conditions like Parkinson’s or cystic fibrosis should be prioritised because if they were to contract the disease, they would be at greater risk.

Meanwhile the committee will also approve plans for the reopening of schools from March 1st.

Under the current proposals Leaving Certificate students, junior and senior infants and fifth-year students would be the first classes to return.

It is understood a public health review will be carried out every two or three weeks before other classes are potentially allowed back, meaning some classes may not return until April.

Ministers may also discuss today a return for the construction sector in early March. It is understood a “staggered” return is on the cards with house building being prioritised.

The Government will next week announce a new plan for Living with Covid-19 that will look at the path to easing restrictions in the future, although it is understood no dates will be set.

The plan will incorporate estimated schedules for vaccination and could look at what restrictions could be eased in tandem with this.

Level 5 restrictions will likely be extended for at least another four weeks.