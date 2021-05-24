Coronavirus: 345 new cases reported in the State

The Department of Health has reported 345 new cases of Covid-19 in the State.

As of Midnight on Sunday, May 23rd, there were 127 Covid patients in the country’s hospitals. Of those, 44 were in ICUs.

The Department said daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

Earlier on Monday, Northern Ireland’s Minister for Health Robin Swann has said he’s “disappointed” that his counterpart in the South, Stephen Donnelly, has not met him to discuss Covid-19 and cross-Border travel.

Mr Swann wrote to the Mr Donnelly more than two weeks ago requesting the meeting amid a concern over a spike in Covid-19 cases in border counties.

He suggested that non-essential cross-Border travel must be stopped “by enforcement if required”.

Mr Swann said today that while Mr Donnelly suggested that their officials meet, he has not yet agreed to engage on the issue himself.

The Ulster Unionist Party MLA told BBC Radio’s The Nolan Show: “We are still concerned in regards to the level of infection rates that we are seeing in the Republic of Ireland but also there’s that added challenge with the level of vaccination.”

He said the Republic’s vaccination programme is “progressing well” and he hoped to see the same levels of vaccination at some point during the summer.

Mr Swann said there is still concern about travel from the Republic into the North.

He said he had sought a meeting with Mr Donnelly to discuss the issue but: “unfortunately I have been unable to secure that meeting . . . yet.”

He added: “he has encouraged our officials to meet. They do anyway. They meet regularly at chief medical officer level and our public health authority level.”

Mr Swann said: “It’s disappointing. I reported it back to the executive and they expressed their disappointment as well that that was the reaction we received.”

He conceded that there are “challenges” due to the cyberattack that that hit the HSE and said he’s sure Mr Donnelly’s “attentions are elsewhere.”

The Irish Times has sought a comment from Mr Donnelly.