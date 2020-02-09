Cork South-Central results: Tallies suggest four sitting TDs well placed

Fianna Fáil remains confident it will hold its two seats in party leader Micheál Martin’s constituency although Sinn Féin appeared to be taking votes from it.

Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire pipped the Fianna Fáil leader in one box in Mr Martin’s home area of Turner’s Cross and he looked on course to retain his position in the Dáil.

A Fianna Fáil source conceded that it looked as if Sinn Féin was taking votes from Fianna Fáil but said both Martin and running mate, Michael McGrath, were on course to hold on in the four-seat constituency.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney also appeared to be ahead of running mate Jerry Buttimer while the Greens’ Lorna Bogue was polling respectably but early indications were that she would not be in the running for the final seat.

Candidates: Lorna Bogue (GP), Jerry Buttimer (FG), Simon Coveney (FG), Anna Daly (Aontú), Ciara Kennedy (Lab), Micheál Martin (FF), Michael McGrath (FF), Bobby Murray Walsh (PBP), John Donohoe (Independent), William O’Brien (Independent), Patricia O’Dwyer (Soc Dem), Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF), Seán O’Leary (Independent), Paudie Dineen (Independent).