Cork South-Central results: SF TD outpolls Martin and Coveney, tally suggests

Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has outpolled the Tánaiste and the Fianna Fáil leader in Cork South-Central and will comfortable retain his seat.

With all but three boxes tallied in Cork South-Central, Mr Ó Laoghaire looked set to take the first seat with 24.8 per cent of first preference well clear of the 20 per cent quota needed to return to Dáil Éireann.

Mr Ó Laoghaire’s storming performance saw him outpoll both Micheál Martin on 19.2 per cent, Fine Gael’s Simon Coveney on 16.3 per cent and Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on finance Michael McGrath on 16.1 per cent.

Cork South-Central SEE FULL RESULTS

The Green Party’s Lorna Bogue put in a creditable performance taking 9.4 per cent of first preference votes but she like most other candidates was swamped by the swing to Sinn Féin which left Fine Gael’s Jerry Buttimer languishing on 5 per cent.

All the other left-leaning smaller parties such as Labour and the Social Democrats were also swept away with Labour’s Ciara Kennedy garnering just 2.1 per cent and Patricia O’Dwyer of the Social Democrats taking 1.9 per cent.

The tallies suggest that there will be no change in Cork South-Central with Fianna Fáil certain to retain its two seats Mr Coveney to hold his seat behind the Sinn Féin poll topper.

Candidates: Lorna Bogue (GP), Jerry Buttimer (FG), Simon Coveney (FG), Anna Daly (Aontú), Ciara Kennedy (Lab), Micheál Martin (FF), Michael McGrath (FF), Bobby Murray Walsh (PBP), John Donohoe (Independent), William O’Brien (Independent), Patricia O’Dwyer (Soc Dem), Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF), Seán O’Leary (Independent), Paudie Dineen (Independent).