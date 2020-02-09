Cork South-Central results: SF’s O Laoghaire and FF’s Martin elected

Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin has taken the second seat in Cork South Central after picking up transfers from a variety of smaller parties to be elected on the sixth count.

Mr Martin, who saw Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh O Laoghaire elected on the first count with 14,057 to comfortably exceed the quota of 11,429, had to wait until almost 9.30pm after polling 11,023 on the first count.

But transfers from Mr O’Laoghaire’s surplus as well as the elimination of independents, William O’Brien, Sean O’Leary, John Donohue and Paudie Dineen helped propel him towards the quota.

The elimination of Patricia O’Dwyer of the Social Democrats from whom he picked up 63 votes and Labour’s Ciara Kennedy from whom he gained 145 finally brought Mr Martin over the quota to return to Dáil Éireann.

Candidates: Lorna Bogue (GP), Jerry Buttimer (FG), Simon Coveney (FG), Anna Daly (Aontú), Ciara Kennedy (Lab), Micheál Martin (FF), Michael McGrath (FF), Bobby Murray Walsh (PBP), John Donohoe (Independent), William O’Brien (Independent), Patricia O’Dwyer (Soc Dem), Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (SF), Seán O’Leary (Independent), Paudie Dineen (Independent).