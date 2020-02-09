Cork North-West results: Green Party’s Colette Finn eliminated on second count

Green Party candidate Colette Finn has been eliminated from Cork North West on the second count this Sunday evening. This followed the redistribution of votes from Tara Nic Domhnaill of the Irish Freedom Party and Independent Seán O’Leary.

Colette Finn’s votes are currently being distributed to the other remaining candidates. Its a relatively tight squeeze between Fianna Fáil Michael Moynihan 8,698, and Fine Gael’s Michael Creed, 8,376, but they look set to take the second and third seats. No major upsets to the current status quo are expected in this constituency; All three currently hold seats.

Cork North-West SEE FULL RESULTS

Candidates: Michael Creed (FG), Colette Finn (GP), Becky Kealy (Aontú), Ciarán McCarthy (Soc Dem), Aindrias Moynihan (FF), Michael Moynihan (FF), John Paul O’Shea (FG), Seán O’Leary (Independent), Tara Nic Domhnaill (Irish Freedom Party)