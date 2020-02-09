Cork North-West results: Aontú’s Becky Kealy eliminated

The third count in Cork North West has seen Becky Kealy of Aontú eliminated.

The first-time candidate from Kanturk said she was relatively happy with her result.

“I was only selected as an Aontú candidate back in September, we’re only one year old in our party and I’m after coming out at around 7.5 per cent. I had 3,877 first-preference votes, which is massive,” she said.

Ms Kealy’s votes are currently being re-distributed as no candidate has yet to reach the quota of 11,593.

Count three saw a large transfer of votes from eliminated Green Party candidate Colette Finn, to Ciarán McCarthy of the Social Democrats. He received 1,677 votes following her elimination in count two.

Ms Finn’s elimination followed the redistribution of votes from Tara Nic Domhnaill of the Irish Freedom Party and Independent Seán O’Leary.

It is a close affair between Fianna Fáil’s Michael Moynihan (8,817), and Fine Gael’s Michael Creed (8,772), but they look set to take the second and third seats. Fianna Fáil’s Aindrias Moynihan is topping the poll at 10,019.

No major upsets to the current status quo are expected in this constituency; all three currently hold seats.

Candidates: Michael Creed (FG), Colette Finn (GP), Becky Kealy (Aontú), Ciarán McCarthy (Soc Dem), Aindrias Moynihan (FF), Michael Moynihan (FF), John Paul O’Shea (FG), Seán O’Leary (Independent), Tara Nic Domhnaill (Irish Freedom Party)