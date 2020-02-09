Cork North-West results: All incumbents expected to keep their seats

Final tallies from Cork North West seem to indicate there will be no major disruption to the constituency make-up, with each of the incumbent TDs are expected to keep their seats.

Tallies taken by Fine Gael at the count centre in Mallow show that Fine Gael Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and Fianna Fáil’s Aindrias Moynihan are expected to regain their seats.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael Moynihan is currently polling just ahead of newcomer Fine Gael’s John Paul O’Shea who had been tipped to take a seat after a successful local election.

Candidates: Michael Creed (FG), Colette Finn (GP), Becky Kealy (Aontú), Ciarán McCarthy (Soc Dem), Aindrias Moynihan (FF), Michael Moynihan (FF), John Paul O’Shea (FG), Seán O’Leary (Independent), Tara Nic Domhnaill (Irish Freedom Party)