Cork North West result: Yes 60.10% and No 39.90%

The Yes campaign had a resounding victory in the previously conservative constituency of Cork North West where just 40 per cent of voters registered a No vote.

Cork North West returned one of the highest Yes votes in the country in the 1983 Referendum. It was one of nine constituencies which was 80 per cent in favour of the Eighth Amendment. Now the constituency has delivered a resounding Yes vote of 60 per cent for its abolition.

The final result indicated that out of an electorate of 68,830 and a total poll of 45,379, some 27,194 voters said Yes and 18,054 voted No.

The turnout was 65.93% and the number of spoiled votes stood at 131.

Speaking at the count centre in Ballincollig, Aindrias Moynihan of Fianna Fáil who was against the repeal of the Eighth Amendment said “clearly the people have spoken.”

“People have spoken and they have made their decision very clear. But my own view has not changed and I will support the government. The people’s view is the people’s view. People canvassed on both sides and I felt that was positive and it was largely a respectful campaign. People felt informed and made a decision and the people have spoken.”

The Cork North West electoral area takes in part of Mallow and Fermoy. It runs from Charleville and Rockchapel in the north to Ballingeary, Crookstown and Crossbarry in the south.

Minister of Agriculture Michael Creed of Fine Gael was on the Yes side while the No side consisted of Fianna Fail’s Aindrias Moynihan and Michael Moynihan.