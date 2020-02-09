Cork North-Central results: Sinn Féin’s Gould leads tallies

Sinn Féin looks on course to hold its seat in Cork North-Central with Thomas Gould showing well in early tallies.

With 20 per cent of boxes open, Mr Gould looked set to storm home. One tally showed him taking more than 300 votes in one box in his home base of Knocknaheeny which was a first, according to experienced tallymen.

But according to one informed source, Mr Gould’s vote seemed to be strong across the constituency suggesting that he will be elected with a generous surplus, which will leave Sinn Féin ruing not running a second candidate.

Sinn Féin’s outgoing TD in the constituency, Jonathan O’Brien, chose not to run again, with Mr Gould, a member of Cork City Council, chosen as the party’s candidate.

Fianna Fáil’s Pádraig O’Sullivan was also polling well and looked on course to retain the seat he won in the November byelection caused by the departure of Fianna Fáil veteran Billy Kelleher for the European Parliament.

Fine Gael’s Colm Burke was also polling solidly and seemed to have survived the reported kickback from voters angry over the Dara Murphy expenses controversy and observers were expecting him to finally make it to the Dáil.

The only outgoing TD Mick Barry of Solidarity/People Before Profit was polling better than many expected, for example, picking up 37 votes in one box in St Luke’s and 24 in Rathpeacon – areas outside his Blackpool base.

But experienced observers are expecting Mr Barry to pick up large tranches of transfers from Mr Gould, who will surely be elected on the first count, giving him a good chance of taking the last seat.

Candidates: Mick Barry (S-PBP), Colm Burke (FG), James Coughlan (Workers’ Party), Tony Fitzgerald (FF), Thomas Gould (SF), Sinéad Halpin (Social Democrats), TJ Hogan (Ind), Ger Keohane (Ind), John Maher (Lab), Oliver Moran (GP), Sandra Murphy (FF), Diarmaid Ó Cadhla (Ind), Stephen O’Donovan (Ind), Kenneth O’Flynn (Ind), Seán O’Leary (Ind), Lorraine O’Neill (FG), Pádraig O’Sullivan (FF), Finian Toomey (Aontú).