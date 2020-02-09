Cork North-Central results: FF’s Pádraig O’Sullivan retains seat from byelection

Fianna Fáil’s Pádraig O’Sullivan has retained the seat he won in Cork North Central in last November’s byelection when he was elected on the 12th count with transfers from his running mate, Cllr Tony Fitzgerald

Mr O’Sullivan had polled 8,158 first preferences – behind Sinn Féin’s Thomas Gould who was elected on the first count with 13,811 – but had to wait for a succession of transfers as he inched his way to the 10,356 quota.

Some 2,278 transfers from Mr Fitzgerald saw Mr O’Sullivan move to 12,099 and comfortably exceed the quota by 1,743 which counters will now distribute among the four remaining candidates vying for the last two seats.

Cork North-Central

Fine Gael’s Colm Burke picked up 469 transfers from Mr Fitzgerald to move to 8,670 and is well positioned to finally make it to Dáil Éireann after first contesting a general election back in 1982.

Behind Mr Burke in third place is sitting TD Mick Barry of Solidarity/People Before Profit, former Fianna Fáil councillor turned Independent Cllr Kenneth O’Flynn and Cllr Oliver Moran of the Greens.

Mr Barry is leading O’Flynn by 7,205 to 6,394 votes and while Mr O’Flynn may be favoured to pick up the greater share of O’Sullivan’s surplus, Barry should pick up more transfers when Moran is eliminated and should take the last seat.

Candidates: Mick Barry (S-PBP), Colm Burke (FG), James Coughlan (Workers’ Party), Tony Fitzgerald (FF), Thomas Gould (SF), Sinéad Halpin (Social Democrats), TJ Hogan (Ind), Ger Keohane (Ind), John Maher (Lab), Oliver Moran (GP), Sandra Murphy (FF), Diarmaid Ó Cadhla (Ind), Stephen O’Donovan (Ind), Kenneth O’Flynn (Ind), Seán O’Leary (Ind), Lorraine O’Neill (FG), Pádraig O’Sullivan (FF), Finian Toomey (Aontú).