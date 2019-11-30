Cork North-Central byelection: Pádraig O’Sullivan out in front

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has expressed satisfaction with Fine Gael’s performance in Cork North Central saying that although Colm Burke would not win the seat on Saturday, he was well positioned to take a seat in the next general election.

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Padraig O’Sullivan looks set to take the seat in Cork North Central polling some 7,148 first preferences over 1,800 votes of Senator Burke who polled a credible 5,385 with Sinn Fein’s Cllr Thomas Gould on 5,041.

Mr Coveney said: “I think we in Fine Gael are quietly satisfied with this result - it’s a 3 per cent or 4 per cent increase on the last election - it was a low turnout so it’s kind of hard to read too much into a result when less than 30 per cent of people vote.”

Mr Coveney acknowledged that it was difficult to get people out to vote in a byelection when they know a general election is imminent but he said the result showed Fine Gael was on track to take a seat next time out.

“Our focus in Cork North Central was to build Colm Burke’s profile for the general election and to obviously to maximize our vote in a constituency that has been a tough constituency for us in the last few elections

“We have gone from 18 per cent to between 21 per cent and 22 per cent so we’re happy enough that - I think it puts Colm Burke in a great position going into the next election in terms of his profile across the entire constituency.

Cork North-Central Byelection FULL RESULTS

“Don’t forget Colm hasn’t fought a Dáil election since the early 1980s even though he’s been around for a long time - I’ve just spoken to Colm and he’s happy enough with the result which saw him poll well over 5,000 votes.”

Mr Coveney said that while Fine Gael had increased their vote, Fianna Fáil would also be happy holding their vote as would Sinn Féin who were back to their 2016 level of support unlike Solidarity/People Before Profit.

“I think the story of Cork North Central is the collapse of the hard Left, Solidarity/People Before Profit- Mick Barry got 16 per cent the last election, they’re at 5 per cent now and the Greens and Labour have gained some of that vote.”

“Really it points to a picture for the next general election of one Fine Gael, one Fianna Fáil and probably a Sinn Féin seat and a real battle for the last seat which I think is not unexpected in terms of the picture for Cork North Central.”

However, Mr Coveney rejected a suggestion by Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin that the byelection showed voters were angry over housing and health and that Fine Gael were detached from ordinary voters.

“That’s Micheál Martin trying to play politics - he’s trying to paint Fine Gael as a party not in touch with people. I think anyone involved in Colm’s campaign would know Fine Gael is speaking to people on the ground every single day.”

Meanwhile, Senator Burke told The Irish Times he was happy with his performance and paid tribute to his election team who had put in huge effort which saw Fine Gael enjoy its first vote increase in over a decade

“Our vote has gone up from 17 per cent up to 21.4 per cent which means we have over a quota for a general election. It is the first time the Fine Gael vote has gone up here since 2007 because our vote has dropped every election since then.”

Returning Officer, Cork City Sheriff Martin Harvey confirmed that one box was returned without anyone voting in the area, making it a first for him in his career as a returning officer in Cork.

“The box was in Bishopstown - it was an area that was kept in Cork North Central after the city boundary extension earlier this year - and there were 21 people on the register there to vote who were voting in Colaiste Spioraid Naoimh.

“But when we opened the box, we found that none of those entitled to vote there had actually voted - I have never across anything like that in my time as a Returning Officer so it is very unusual,” he said.