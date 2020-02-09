Cork East results: SF’s Pat Buckley elected as final three seats still up for grabs

The distribution of Pat Buckley’s (SF) 1,678 surplus didn’t throw up any surprises and it looks likely it will take a number of counts before it becomes any clearer who will get the other three seats in this constituency.

The front runner of the chasing pack is Kevin O’Keeffe (FF) on 7,502 and his running mate, James O’Connor, is close behind on 7,132.

Sean Sherlock (Lab) moved up to 6,842 and David Stanton (FG) is on 6,207.

The elimination of Shane O’Grady (NP) and Sean O’Leary (NP) on this count will only leave a combined 410 votes to be distributed, This will not make any significant difference going forward.

It will only be when Mary Linehan-Foley (NP) and Pa O’Driscoll (FG) get eliminated that a better picture will ensue. The former, who is a former FF member and is likely to aid James O’Connor (FF). She also lives in close proximity to him.

O’Driscoll will bolster David Stanton.

If those two get across the line, as is being predicted in many quarters, it will be a titanic battle for the remaining seat between outgoing TDs Sean Sherlock (Lab) and Kevin O’Keeffe (FF), which is too close to call at present.

Candidates: Pat Buckley (SF), Mary Linehan-Foley (Ind), James O’Connor (FF), Pa O’Driscoll (FG), Kevin O’Keeffe (FF), Liam Quaide (GP), Séan Sherlock (Lab), David Stanton (FG), Seán O’Leary (Independent), Conor Hannon (Aontú), Shane O’Grady (Independent), Frank Shinnick (Irish Freedom Party), Thomas Kiely (Independent)