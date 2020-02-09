Cork East results: Buckley likely to top poll, tallies show

The final tally of all the boxes in Cork East shows Sinn Féin’s Pat Buckley on 22.96 per cent of the votes and he will easily win the first seat.

The prospects for Fine Gael junior minister David Stanton have improved and many believe that he will now win the second seat being well ahead of his running mate Pa O’Driscoll.

Fianna Fáil’s Kevin O’Keeffe at 13.45 per cent is only marginally ahead of his running partner James O’Connor, who has 13.3 per cent. As the majority of the candidates likely to be eliminated throughout Sunday evening are from the southern end of the constituency it is seen as likely that Mr O’Connor will overtake Mr O’Keeffe and should get the third seat.

Cork East SEE FULL RESULTS

This will leave outgoing TDs Mr O’Keeffe and Labour’s Seán Sherlock in a major battle for the fourth and final seat. Mr Sherlock has 12.13 per cent of the first preferences, according to the tallymen.

Mr O’Keeffe may prove to be more transfer-friendly than Mr Sherlock and Fianna Fáil followers are banking on it to ensure they get two seats.

He is likely to pick up some transfers from Independent Mary Linehan-Foley, who is from the Fianna Fáil gene pool.

However, Mr Sherlock will be banking on getting some transfers from Mr Buckley. It’s all to play for on the last seat.

Candidates: Pat Buckley (SF), Mary Linehan-Foley (Ind), James O’Connor (FF), Pa O’Driscoll (FG), Kevin O’Keeffe (FF), Liam Quaide (GP), Séan Sherlock (Lab), David Stanton (FG), Seán O’Leary (Independent), Conor Hannon (Aontú), Shane O’Grady (Independent), Frank Shinnick (Irish Freedom Party), Thomas Kiely (Independent)