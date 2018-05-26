Cork East result: 64% vote Yes after ‘dignified and respectful’ campaign

Cork East registered a Yes vote of 64.1 per cent with a No Vote of 39.5 per cent.

Politicians in support of the Yes vote included Labour TD Sean Sherlock and Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley.

Fianna Fáil TD Kevin O’Keeffe was on the No side.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality Fine Gael TD David Stanton, said the campaign was a “lot more dignified and respectful” than envisaged.

“Overall it was respectful. It is very decisive, the people have spoken and made a decision. We live in a democracy and we have to follow up with legislation and we have to follow up with supports as well, which was also part of the Oireachtas committee recommendations. That will be done probably before the end of the year.

“As a legislatures now we have a job to do. The Government will produce a Bill and it will go through the usual process in the Dáil and the Seanad, debates and so on, and we will have to scrutinize it’s as we do all legislation to ensure that it will work.”

The Cork East Fine Gael TD said he was not surprised by the strong Yes vote.

“I said from day one that it was very much a private matter and I respected that.

“I had conversations with people privately, I did feel from speaking with friends, supporters and others that very few people were voting no. There were people I was surprised at, who said they would vote yes.

“ Most parties had a free vote, which I felt was right and people were entitled to reach their own conclusions.”

The Cork East electoral area runs from Mitchelstown and Mallow through Fermoy, Cobh, Midleton and Youghal. It encompasses almost all of the Fermoy, Midleton and Mallow electoral areas of Cork County Council.

The area is considered to be a “bellweather” constituency and was targeted by the No Campaign.

Yes campaigners say they are pleased with the emphatic and decisive vote from the constituency.