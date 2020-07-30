Controversial Skellig Star direct provision centre is to shut

The controversial direct provision centre in Cahersiveen Co Kerry, where there was a serious Covid-19 outbreak in April, will be closed down on a phased basis, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has indicated in the Seanad.

The former 56- bedroom hotel, known as the Skellig Star, has been used as an emergency centre since March 18th when over 100 residents were sent there. An outbreak of coronavirus occurred soon after.

This week over 30 residents of the centre began a hunger strike in protest at the conditions in the centre.

Their conditions have been raised by local Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty, and also by Senators in the Upper House.

In a statement delivered to the Seanad, which is using the Dáil chamber during the Pandemic, Ms McEntee said the department had informed residents on Wednesday that restrictions preventing them from being transferred had now been relaxed.

She said the centre in Cahersiveen was always intended as “emergency accommodation” and that the intention was that it would be used only until such time as it was safe to transfer residents.

She indicated the closure of the centre would take place within a few months.

“Places for the first families are currently being identified and moves for them will be completed by the end of next week,” she said.

“Other residents in the centre will be moved to permanent accommodation as soon as spaces can be found. This process will be completed in a relatively short period of time and no more than a few months.”

Ms McEntee argued that the restrictions imposed on residents “were necessary as a precaution during the pandemic.”.

She said there had been no new Covid-19 cases since the middle of May at the Cahersiveen centre and that residents would now be offered transport solutions if they wished to visit larger towns in the area.

Cahersiveen is located in a relatively remote part of the Iveragh Peninsula, some 50km from Killarney.

A number of Senators had spoken strongly about conditions in the centre and also about a conditions at a number of other direct provision facilities. She said the Government was determined to reform the direct provision centre.

An expert group, chaired by former EU official Catherine Day, is expected to report on the system in September and its findings will inform a White Paper (policy paper) on direct provision which will be published by the end of the year.

By that time, responsibility in this area will have transferred to the Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman.