Controversial Dáil printer project cost €1.8m, report finds

The cost of a controversial new Dáil printer, plus its installation and other associated costs, came to a total of €1.8 million, according to a new report.

The report, compiled for the Public Accounts Committee by the Clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan and seen by The Irish Times, has been unable to ascertain why the Oireachtas authorities went ahead and ordered a printer that was too high for the printing room.

The report found the company which supplied the printer had recommended a ceiling height in excess of that available in the room in its tender documents.

“However, at the time of writing this report I have yet to establish how or if this information was processed within the Houses of the Oireachtas Service,” the report states.

The report strongly denies that information about the cost of the printer was withheld from TDs.

However, the report also details additional costs associated with the installation of the new printer.

It says there were five components, or “lots”, in the original tender with a total price of €1.37 million.

Lot 1: Plate Making Device Contract signed with Graphic & Paper Merchants Ireland on June 11th 2018: €105,000 (excluding Vat)

Lot 2: Printing Press Contract signed with Komori UK Limited on May 31st 2018: €808,000 (excluding Vat) (€848,000 less trade in price of €40,000)

Lot 3: Folding Machines Contract signed with Portman Graphic Ltd on May 31st 2018: €100,000 (excluding Vat) (€107,000 less trade-in price of €7,000)

Lot 4: Guillotines Contract signed with Portman Graphic Ltd on May 31st 2018: €63,500 (excluding Vat) (€72,000 less trade in price of €8,500).

Lot 5: Pile Turner Contract signed with Portman Graphic Ltd on May 21st 2018 - €37,000 (excluding Vat)

Separately, the installation works cost €229,000 excluding Vat.

And the Office of Public Works “took the opportunity” to carry out further upgrades on the building which will cost an additional €195,000, though it stresses that these works were not required to deal with the height issue.

This amounts to a total outlay associated with the printer of almost €1.8 million.

While the printer has been installed and commission, it has not yet begun to function. Staff are understood to be seeking seeking additional payment to be trained and use the new machine.

“Training has yet to take place as the Houses of the Oireachtas Service and Siptu are in discussion to address concerns raised by the print facility staff,” the report finds.