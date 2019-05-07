Consortium led by David McCourt given preferred bidder status for broadband plan

The Cabinet has decided to award preferred bidder status for the National Broadband Plan to the sole remaining bidder in the competition, the national Broadband Ireland consortium led by the US businessman David McCourt.

The decision, made after a lengthy cabinet discussion today, is expected to be announced by ministers and the Taoiseach shortly.

The value of the contract has been capped at just under €3 billion and requires the company to build and operate the network for 25 years, with an option for the state to extend for a further 10 years. The network will not be owned by the state after the conclusion of the contract.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and ministers will stress that the project is about not leaving rural Ireland behind, and will compare the project to the rural electrification scheme that brought electricity to all parts of Ireland between the 1940s and 1970s.