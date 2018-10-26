Confusion over Fianna Fáil candidate launch in Northern Ireland

There is confusion over whether Fianna Fáil announced the first candidate the party will stand in Northern Irish elections on Thursday night.

Sorcha McAnespy was announced as a FF candidate for the Northern Ireland local elections next May by party veteran and director of elections Éamon Ó’Cuív and Senator Mark Daly.

The announcement was made at a party event in Omagh, Co Tyrone, with Mr Ó’Cuív and Mr Daly unveiling Ms McAnespy’s election poster. The pair also circulated a press release detailing the announcement.

However, shortly afterwards the Fianna Fáil Twitter account denied the party had made a decision to contest the Northern Ireland local elections.

“Despite some reports, the party has made no decision with regard to contesting the 2019 NI local elections. The party is continuing its discussions with the SDLP,” the post said.

No further clarification on the issue was provided officially from the party.

FF and the Social Democratic Labour Party (SDLP) have been in discussions about a potential merger in Northern Ireland. Options being explored include the parties running candidates on a joint ticket for the upcoming local elections and later running under the FF banner.

Despite some reports, the party has made no decision with regard to contesting the 2019 NI local elections. The party is continuing its discussions with the SDLP. — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) October 25, 2018

The press release detailing Ms McAnespy was to stand for FF in the elections stated she had been informed of the decision by party leader Micheál Martin.

Ms McAnespy is a member of Fianna Fáil’s national executive, and is an independent councillor for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The confusion over Ms McAnespy’s candidacy played out on social media last night.

Ian Woods, chair of party youth brank Ógra, said he was at the national executive meeting where Ms McAnespy was informed by Mr Martin that she would be contesting the local NI elections for the party.

The event on Thursday was not advertised as the launch of Ms McAnespy’s campaign. Instead it was billed as a discussion on Brexit, and its consequences for the Belfast Agreement, and a potential united Ireland.

Ms McAnespy was listed as chair of the discussion, which posters said would also feature Ó’Cuív and Mr Daly.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Daly denied he and Mr Ó’Cuív “went rogue” in announcing the party’s first-ever candidate in Northern Ireland.

“We were invited, I’m her director of elections, I was invited to launch the campaign as a public representative,” he said. “There is no procedure that announces candidates,” he added.

Ms McAnespy “is a well-capable woman who has stood up for the people of the area,” he said.

However, one senior party source described the incident as a “solo run,” which

“does not help” ongoing negotiations with the SDLP over a mooted merger.

The final decision to approve FF election candidates is made by the party national executive.