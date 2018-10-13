Confidence-and-supply ‘con-job’ has run its course, says McDonald

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said the Government’s confidence and supply “fudge” has run its course, and Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil should enter into coalition, or hold an election.

In a statement on Saturday, Ms McDonald said: “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have a decision to make; to formalise their position as coalition partners in Government or to go to the people.”

Under the current arrangement Fianna Fáil committed to facilitating three budgets from the minority Government, made up of Fine Gael and Independents, and to abstain in votes of no-confidence.

Ms McDonald said the confidence-and-supply deal had “led to uncertainty, instability and a deepening crisis”.

“It has been a political con-job designed to allow Fianna Fáil to pretend to be in Opposition, while Fine Gael operates in Government without sanction,” she said.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are to meet next week to discuss the future of the deal. In a letter on Friday, Mr Martin proposed that they both commit to not collapse the Government until a final Brexit settlement had been reached.

In response, Mr Varadkar said a full renegotiation of the confidence-and-supply agreement, with a commitment to a summer 2020 election, could be wrapped up within a month.

The working majority of the Government was threatened this week following the resignation of Denis Naughten as minister for communications, over a controversy which has thrown the future of the national broadband plan into question.

Mr Naughten held four private dinners with David McCourt, the chairman of Granahan McCourt, the only remaining bidder for the multimillion State broadband contract.

“We are at a defining point in our history as we face into the challenge of Brexit, attacks on the Good Friday Agreement and the housing and healthcare crises,” Ms McDonald said.

“The country needs clarity, workable solutions and stability,” she said.