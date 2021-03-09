Commission unanimously agrees to support Rusbridger’s continued membership

Members of the Future of Media Commission have unanimously agreed to support former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger’s continued membership of the body.

There had been calls by Máiría Cahill and politicians, including Alan Kelly and Regina Doherty, for Mr Rusbridger to leave the role due to an article by Roy Greenslade published about Ms Cahill in the Guardian during Rusbridger’s tenure.

However, the Commission has unanimously agreed that Rusbridger should stay in the role.

A statement from the Commission this afternoon said: “We believe that it was important for Alan and The Guardian to apologise to Máiría Cahill, who has exposed important issues of media standards and transparency.”

It added: “These issues will continue to form part of the Commission’s ongoing work.”

Minister for Media Catherine Martin has been considering Ms Cahill’s call for Rusbridger’s resignation from the Commission.

Speaking ahead of the statement from the Commission, Ms Martin told RTÉ Radio’s News at One that she and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are “taking the matter seriously and just want the time to reflect on it.”

She said: “I was contacted by Máiría Cahill last Thursday evening in relation to Alan Rusbridger’s appointment to the Commission and indeed to Roy Greenslade’s blog post about her in 2014.

“I’ve since written directly to Máiría in response and the Taoiseach has also spoken to her.

“Máiría has endured horrendous pain and ongoing suffering and that was amplified by the criticism and judgement in the Guardian blogpost by Roy Greenslade so myself and the Taoiseach continue to consult closely on this and we’re taking the matter serious and just want the time to reflect on it.”

Asked if she would like Mr Rusbridger to stand aside Ms Martin said: “A decision to remove anyone from the Future of Media Commission is not something I or my colleagues would take lightly but nor do we take Máiría Cahill’s treatment lightly and that’s why I said I would take time on this.

Ms Martin added: “We must also take account of the fact that Mr Rusbridger has apologised and has contacted her directly on this.”

Spotlight

Ms Cahill told a BBC Spotlight programme in 2014 that as a teenager she was raped by an IRA member and that the IRA had sought to cover up the assault. She subsequently complained to the Guardian about a piece written by former Greenslade, who recently publicly declared himself to be a supporter of the IRA’s campaign of violence.

Rusbridger, a former Guardian editor, issued another apology last night for publishing Greenslade’s article, in which Greenslade had questioned Ms Cahill’s motive for speaking out at the time.

Saying while he knew then that Greenslade was a supporter of Sinn Féin, Rusbridger said he had not known he supported the IRA’s campaign. “I wish I’d known. I wouldn’t have published it now and I’m sorry,” he told The Irish Times.

In an email to Ms Cahill yesterday, Ms Martin said she was “treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and continues to consult with colleagues and will be in touch with you again in the coming days”.

The Future of Media Commission – where Rusbridger has chaired Zoom-held sessions – was appointed by the Government in September 2020 and is due to furnish its report in the next few months.

Complain

Ms Cahill’s lawyers complained about the Greenslade article at the time and the matter was sent by the newspaper’s lawyers to the then Readers’ Editor Chris Elliott, though it was not brought to Rusbridger’s attention.

Elliott said he could not “see grounds for suggesting that the article has a number of significant factual inaccuracies”.

However, Rusbridger has now apologised “both for the article and for the upset it must have caused her” because the article “spectacularly fails on transparency grounds”.

Repeating her call for Rusbridger’s resignation from the commission yesterday, Ms Cahill said it would advise “other media organisations on scrutiny and ethics and planning the future for the Irish media”. “If I was an editor or a journalist and was taking advice from Alan Rusbridger on transparency and ethics, I think I would have a problem with that. Unless Alan is living on Mars, I don’t know how he was not aware,” she said.