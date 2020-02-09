Clare results: Violet Ann Wynne (SF) solidly on course to take seat

Sinn Féin’s Violet Ann Wynne is solidly on course to win a seat for the party in Clare after securing 15 per cent of the first preference votes.

The results of the first count give the Co Offaly-born mother-of-five 8,987 first preferences – 600 more than her nearest rival, Cllr Cathal Crowe (FF).

The Trinity College Dublin (TCD) psychology graduate was a late addition to the SF ticket and was only able to mount a canvass for the final two weeks before polling.

The poll-topping performance follows Ms Wynne securing only 4.2 per cent of votes – or 385 first preferences – in last May’s local elections.

Fianna Fáil look set for two seats, with both Cllr Cathal Crowe and Timmy Dooley polling strongly.

Clare SEE FULL RESULTS

Joe Carey has edged 278 votes ahead of Pat Breen in a battle for what looks to be the only Fine Gael seat.

Michael McNamara (Ind) and Róisín Garvey (Green Party) are also in the hunt for the fourth seat in Clare.

Ms Wynne’s topping of the poll with almost 8,700 first preference votes puts her on course to cause a major electoral shock in the four-seater.

Cllr Cathal Crowe (FF) is the party’s best performer, with 8,372 votes after the second count and followed by running mate, Timmy Dooley at 7,767.

Former Labour TD and Independent candidate, Michael McNamara, has performed strongly across the county, capturing a tallied 7,228 first preferences.

At the count, long time election-watcher and former general election candidate for the Green Party, Brian Meaney, said he believed FF would take two seats, FG would take one.

On Ms Wynne’s performance, Mr Meaney said: “No one saw this coming.”

Candidates: Pat Breen (FG), Joe Carey (FG), Martin Conway (FG), Timmy Dooley (FF), Rita McInerney (FF), Cathal Crowe (FF), Violet-Anne Wynne (SF), Róisín Garvey (GP), Theresa O’Donohue (PBP), Conor O’Brien (Renua), Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom Party), Michael McNamara (Ind), Joseph Woulfe (Ind), Trudy Ann Leyden (Ind), David Barrett (Ind).