Clare results: Sinn Féin’s Ann Wynne leads polls

Sinn Féin’s Violet Ann Wynne is leading the poll in Clare according to the latest tallies.

With 139 of the 180 boxes tallied, Ms Wynne’s performance has party handlers for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael shaking their heads in disbelief at the count centre at the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon.

The west Clare woman - who was only added to the Sinn Féin ticket late in the day - has secured 14 per cent of the Clare tallied vote thanks to the national Sinn Féin surge.

Ms Wynne ran for the local elections in the west Clare area last May polling only 4.2 per cent of the vote with 385 votes before an early elimination.

Across the county, Fianna Fáil has secured 35 per cent of the vote with Clare mayor, Cllr Cathal Crowe expected to take one of the four seats.

East Clare based Timmy Dooley of Fianna Fáil is also expected to be in the shake up to retain his seat with one election watcher predicting two Fianna Fáil, one Fine Gael and the final seat between Ms Wynne and independent, Michael McNamara who has also polled very strongly.

Incumbent Joe Carey of Fine Gael has edged ahead of running mate, Pat Breen by a couple of hundred votes in the fight for what looks to be the only Fine Gael seat in Clare.

Candidates: Pat Breen (FG), Joe Carey (FG), Martin Conway (FG), Timmy Dooley (FF), Rita McInerney (FF), Cathal Crowe (FF), Violet-Anne Wynne (SF), Róisín Garvey (GP), Theresa O’Donohue (PBP), Conor O’Brien (Renua), Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom Party), Michael McNamara (Ind), Joseph Woulfe (Ind), Trudy Ann Leyden (Ind), David Barrett (Ind).