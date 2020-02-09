Clare results: No candidate elected after counting enters fifth round

The Clare count has been suspended for the night with no candidate yet elected.

After the 5th count, Sinn Fein’s poll topper Violet Anne Wynne remains 2,301 off the 11,900 quota with 9,599 votes.

East Clare based Cathal Crowe (FF) and Timmy Dooley (FF) remain in second and third places and the party will be hoping that party colleague, Doonbeg based Rita Mcinerney’s votes transfer to the east of the county when she is eliminated on Monday to guarantee the party two seats.

A surge by Green Party’s Cllr Roisin Garvey on transfers has given Fine Gael the jitters as she is more than 440 votes ahead of the party’s Joe Carey and Pat Breen.

Independent, Michael McNamara is also transferring well ensuring a major battle amongst McNamara and four other candidates, Timmy Dooley (FF), Pat Breen (FG), Joe Carey (FG) and Cllr Roisin Garvey (GP) for the final two seats.

Counting resumes at 9am on Monday.

Candidates: Pat Breen (FG), Joe Carey (FG), Martin Conway (FG), Timmy Dooley (FF), Rita McInerney (FF), Cathal Crowe (FF), Violet-Anne Wynne (SF), Róisín Garvey (GP), Theresa O’Donohue (PBP), Conor O’Brien (Renua), Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom Party), Michael McNamara (Ind), Joseph Woulfe (Ind), Trudy Ann Leyden (Ind), David Barrett (Ind).