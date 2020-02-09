Clare results: Independent Michael McNamara leading tallied poll

Former Labour TD, Michael McNamara is heading the tallied poll in Clare with 46 per cent of the boxes tallied.

The latest figures show with 83 of the 180 boxes tallied, the independent east Clare based candidate has 14 per cent of the vote.

McNamara is followed by surprise contender, Sinn Féin’s Violet Ann Wynne grabbing 13 per cent of the vote.

Overall Fianna Fáil has secured 36 per cent of the tallied vote with Clare mayor, Cathal Crowe the party’s best performer at 13 per cent.

Outgoing Minister of State at the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation Pat Breen is Fine Gael’s best performer to date polling 11 per cent.

Incumbents, Timmy Dooley (Fianna Fáil) and Joe Carey (Fine Gael) face a battle to hold onto their seats.

One long term election watcher is predicting ‘four ones’ - one Fine Gael , one Fianna Fáil, one Sinn Féin and one independent.

If that turns out to be the case, that would be an unprecedented result for the four seat constituency.

Candidates: Pat Breen (FG), Joe Carey (FG), Martin Conway (FG), Timmy Dooley (FF), Rita McInerney (FF), Cathal Crowe (FF), Violet-Anne Wynne (SF), Róisín Garvey (GP), Theresa O’Donohue (PBP), Conor O’Brien (Renua), Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom Party), Michael McNamara (Ind), Joseph Woulfe (Ind), Trudy Ann Leyden (Ind), David Barrett (Ind).