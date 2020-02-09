Clare results: FF’s Timmy Dooley admits chances of retaining seat are ‘slim’

Previous Fianna Fáil poll topper in Clare, Timmy Dooley admits that his chances of retaining his seat are “slim”.

The east Clare man is in a battle with Joe Carey FG for the final seat in Clare.

Speaking at the count, Mr Dooley said: “I think my chances are slim enough.”

Mr Dooley was speaking during the distribution of ex Junior Minister, Pat Breen’s 6401 votes.

The Breen distribution has given Carey 3,524 votes and put the FG man 250 votes ahead of Dooley.

Clare SEE FULL RESULTS

Mr Dooley stated that the final vote in Clare will be “four ones” and seats for Violet Anne Wynne (SF), Cllr Cathal Crowe (FF), Michael McNamara (Ind) and Joe Carey.

Dooley stated: “There is a chance that I will retain the seat but it is slim.

He stated: “From a Fianna Fáil perspective, I’m very happy with the vote we got.”

The party secured 34 per cent of the vote and Dooley stated: “We were trying for two seats and there was an assumption by some in Fianna Fáil as the previous poll topper, that I could give away votes. That happened, maybe too much were given away. There is not much you can do about that because the effort was there to win two seats.

He stated: “We came really close, but it doesn’t look like it is going to be.”

The distribution of Cllr Roisin Garvey’s (GP) 7,339 votes is currently underway and that will decide the race between Dooley and Carey.

Candidates: Pat Breen (FG), Joe Carey (FG), Martin Conway (FG), Timmy Dooley (FF), Rita McInerney (FF), Cathal Crowe (FF), Violet-Anne Wynne (SF), Róisín Garvey (GP), Theresa O’Donohue (PBP), Conor O’Brien (Renua), Michael Leahy (Irish Freedom Party), Michael McNamara (Ind), Joseph Woulfe (Ind), Trudy Ann Leyden (Ind), David Barrett (Ind).