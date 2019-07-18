Clare Daly hires Mick Wallace’s son as EU parliamentary assistant

Newly elected MEP Clare Daly has hired the son of her political colleague Mick Wallace as a European Parliament assistant.

Fionn A Wallace is listed as one of Ms Daly’s three parliamentary assistants on the parliament’s website.

Since 2009, MEPs can no longer employ close relatives. The maximum monthly amount available for all costs involved in recruiting personal assistants is €24,943 per MEP.

MEPs are paid €8,757.70 a month in gross salary and are entitled to travel expenses, a daily allowance to cover accommodation, a general expenditure allowance and medical costs.

The names of all assistants are published on the parliament’s website for the duration of their contract.

Ms Daly and Mr Wallace are both members of the Independents4Change party and jointly announced plans to run for the European Parliament ahead of the elections in May.

The former TDs both made their first speeches in the European Parliament on Tuesday.

Ms Daly, Dublin MEP, addressed the parliament during a debate on the situation in Venezuela.

Mr Wallace, Ireland South MEP, was critical of the EU for being silent about US foreign and aggression against Iran.

The Irish Times has contacted Ms Daly and Mr Wallace for comment.