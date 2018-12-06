Claims abortion legislation is being rushed ‘offensive’, says Harris

Claims from anti-abortion politicians that legislation to introduce termination services in Ireland was being rushed through the Oireachtas are “offensive,” Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

On Wednesday night, the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill was passed in the Dáil by 90 votes to 15, with 12 abstentions, and will now move to the Seanad.

The new law will legalise free access to abortion up to 12 weeks’ gestation. Beyond that, terminations will only be legal in cases where there is a risk to the life or serious harm to the health of the woman, or where there is a diagnosis of a fatal foetal abnormality.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Harris said he was “cautiously optimistic” the Upper House would pass the legislation in the next week or 10 days.

Mr Harris said he hoped the Seanad would decide to sit on Monday and Friday, outside of routine Oireachtas sittings, to expedite the passage of the legislation.

When asked about anti-abortion Senators attempting to potentially hold up the process by filibustering, Mr Harris said the issue had already been discussed at length.

“When I hear some opponents of the legislation suggesting that it is being rushed I actually think that’s really offensive to women in this country,” he said. “I think it’s offensive to people who’ve been working to arrive at this point for 35 years.”

Mr Harris said he hoped the legislation would reach report stage in the Seanad by the end of next week, where Senators can table and vote on amendments to the Bill, before voting on whether to approve it.

The Government has been pushing for the legislation to be passed and enacted in time for abortion services to be introduced in January.

During lengthy debate over the legislation in the Dáil, 65 amendments were tabled, but only changes brought by Mr Harris were passed.

Over the course of the debate, a number of amendments brought forward by anti-abortion TDs were defeated.

Preparations are underway to establish clinical guidelines for the rollout of the service, which would be primarily GP-led, and the health service is preparing a public information campaign to advise people how they can access the service.