Claim that McElduff tweet a coincidence ‘stretching it too far’

DUP politician Jeffrey Donaldson says it “is stretching it too far” to say it was a coincidence when Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff balanced a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

Sinn Féin announced on Monday that Mr McElduff had been suspended for three months for posting a video on Twitter featuring him with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head. The video, which was posted on Friday, the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre in which the IRA killed 10 Protestant textile workers, prompted widespread criticism and claims that Mr McElduff was intentionally mocking the dead and bereaved.

Mr Donaldson said there had been plenty of publicity about the anniversary because of the ongoing investigation and it was difficult to believe that a political representative would not be aware of the significance, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

It was an insult to the victims and their families that Mr McElduff had been suspended for three months on full pay. It was a totally inadequate response from Sinn Féin, he said.

“Sinn Féin and the IRA still deny they were responsible for this atrocity. Sinn Féin should own up, there should be a mature acknowledgment,” he said.

“Not only are they living in denial, but it’s the way they’ve handled it. Their inability to recognise the pain they’ve caused victims.”

Mr Donaldson also called on Sinn Féin to put aside their preconditions and “get power sharing going again”.

He said the DUP were ready to get to work and it was Sinn Féin who were holding up the process because they were setting preconditions.

“We are not the impediment, we’re ready for government today. They are the only party of five that is setting pre conditions.”

Mr McElduff was called to a meeting in Belfast on Monday afternoon with the Sinn Féin leadership, including its Northern leader Michelle O’Neill. There was speculation beforehand he might have been forced to resign. This was fuelled by comments earlier on Monday by Sinn Féin chairman Declan Kearney who said Mr McElduff’s action was “indefensible”.

Mr McElduff “unreservedly” apologised for this tweet and insisted the hurt he caused was not intended.