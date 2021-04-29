Cinemas due to reopen on June 7th - Catherine Martin

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin has said the Government is looking at the safe reopening of cinemas and theatres in June.

Cinemas are slated for opening on June 7th.

Ms Martin also said Cabinet agreed that her Department, along with the Department of Health and the Department of Taoiseach, will prepare proposals on the holding of a limited number of pilot large events for sport and music, including both indoor and outdoor.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said thousands of businesses will reopen and hundreds of thousands of people will be able to return to work.

He said that the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), Pandemic Unemployemnt Payment (PUP) and Covid-19 Restriction Support Scheme (CRSS) will remain in place until at least the end of June.

He said there will be a double payment of CRSS to help hospitality businesses reopen and the reduced 9 per cent VAT rate will stay in place until the end of the year.

Mr Varadkar said the Government will set out a plan for the future of financial supports from July onwards at the end of May.

He said he wanted to make it clear it “won’t be a cliff-edge”.

Mr Varadkar said there would be a “mini-boom” in the time ahead as people spend savings but he said the Government wanted to make sure financial supports are not withdrawn as spending dissipates.

He said the response to the pandemic is being financed with borrowed money and the best way to service and refinance debt is through a rapid economy recovery.