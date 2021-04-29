Cinemas due to reopen in June - Catherine Martin

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin has said the Government is looking at the safe reopening of cinemas and theatres in June.

Cinemas are slated for opening on June 7th.

Ms Martin also said Cabinet agreed that her Department, along with the Department of Health and the Department of Taoiseach, will prepare proposals on the holding of a limited number of pilot large events for sport and music, including both indoor and outdoor.

Ms Martin was asked when “trial” events for entertainment and sport may take place, and it was also put to her that there was an anomaly if people were to be allowed to go into cinemas and theatres but not attend outdoor events.

She said she could not offer a specific date for the pilot events but said the details were being mapped out and she would get a report from the Return to Live Entertainment Working Group.

On the comparison to cinemas and theatres, she said a “staggered approach” was being taken.

“It’s large scale events I’m looking at so it would be significantly larger than cinemas or theatres,” she said.

“It’s really complex from planning, from ticketing, to the crowd management, to how you travel to and from, and anything from looking at the use of testing to analysing the crowd management.”

She said “as soon as it can be done and the public health guidelines allow we will proceed”.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said thousands of businesses will reopen and hundreds of thousands of people will be able to return to work.

He said that the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), Pandemic Unemployemnt Payment (PUP) and Covid-19 Restriction Support Scheme (CRSS) will remain in place until at least the end of June.

He said there will be a double payment of CRSS to help hospitality businesses reopen and the reduced 9 per cent VAT rate will stay in place until the end of the year.

Mr Varadkar said the Government will set out a plan for the future of financial supports from July onwards at the end of May.

He said he wanted to make it clear it “won’t be a cliff-edge”.

Mr Varadkar said there would be a “mini-boom” in the time ahead as people spend savings but he said the Government wanted to make sure financial supports are not withdrawn as spending dissipates.

He said the response to the pandemic is being financed with borrowed money and the best way to service and refinance debt is through a rapid economy recovery.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the the Government will monitor the impact of the first phase of reopening in May on the spread of the disease.

He said the next phase will proceed “subject to the situation remaining stable”.

Mr Martin was asked what staying stable meant and what would be an acceptable rise in cases of the virus.

He said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will be advising the Government towards the end of the month and but there were no specific thresholds.

“The balance here is the risk equation between the speedy rollout of the vaccination programme and getting as many people vaccinated as possible - and particularly the most vulnerable and a certain tollerable threshold of cases and those cases will not necessarily mean deaths as they would have in a pre-vaccination era.”

Pressed on what the tolerable threshold would be, he said case numbers were just one variable.

He emphasised the need to keep pressure on the virus and said the Government will be considering public health advice as part of its review on the impact of phase one of reopening.

He was asked about dissatisfaction among restaurateurs that hotels are to open earlier in June with indoor dining for residents.

Mr Martin insisted the announcement that outdoor dining will be allowed at restaurants was “positive”.

He said there was public health advice providing for the measures relating to the hospitality sector and the Government had no problem publishing it.

If the guidance for the sector was followed it “augers well for hospitality in the summer”.

The Government is to consider a number of high-risk activities at the end of June for later in the year, including nightclubs and casinos.

Mr Martin was asked if there is any sign of nightclubs reopening for people “dying to get back to Coppers” - a reference to the nightclub Copper Face Jacks on Dublin’s Harcourt Street.

He replied: “ I don’t think I’ll make it to Coppers any time soon.”

Mr Martin said the medium term is very uncertain for indoor venues such as nightclubs but he hoped it will be possible in pubs in July.

“Indoor is difficult - there’s no point in pretending to people it isn’t, indoor is more dangerous than outdoor.”

But, he said: “Vaccines are proving to be very impactful and that will inform decision in July.”

Mr Varadkar chipped in: “Coppers has a large outdoor area and a nice outdoor balcony.

“You never know taoiseach we might get there yet.”