Churches expected to be exempt from 50-person indoor limit as phase three reopening approved

The Cabinet has given a green light to phase three of reopening and churches and places of worship are expected to be exempt from the 50-person indoor limit.

The Cabinet is meeting this afternoon in Dublin Castle to sign off on a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions as well as new regulations to make it mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport.

Under current plans, gatherings are to be limited to 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors until July 20th.

At this point it will rise to 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin earlier this week described the limit of 50 people attending churches as “strange” and “disappointing”.

Ministers began their meeting at 4pm on Thursday in Dublin Castle and are discussing plans to move Ireland into the next phase of the roadmap to exiting lockdown, which is expected to begin next Monday on June 29th. If the move is approved the vast majority of the Irish economy will be allowed to reopen from Monday.

It is understood that the Minister for Health Simon Harris will also brief Cabinet colleagues on proposals to end the lease at the Citywest facility which has capacity for some 1,700 beds and has been available for self-isolation and as a step-down facility for Covid-19 patients.

The lease is expected to cost more than € 20 million, and questions have been raised about the amount the facility has been used given the costs involved.

The Government is also expected to sign off on plans to make it mandatory to wear face masks on public transport.

Ministers have insisted masks will become more important as coronavirus restrictions are lifted. The two metre social distancing rule for public transport operators will cease to apply and, instead, operators will be allowed to run at 50 per cent capacity.

Mr Ross will recommend that regulations be changed to enforce the new rule.

The Government is also set to move to open “air bridges” between Ireland and other countries which have brought coronavirus under control. This would allow for the two-week quarantine period to be lifted for those arriving into Ireland from such areas – allowing Irish tourists to go on foreign holidays to certain destinations.

Ministers are also expected to sign off on plans to allow hundreds of Irish patients to take part in clinical trials on potential new treatments for Covid-19.

Known as the WHO solidarity trial, it includes “anti-virals” that are known to have beneficial effects but need to be subjected to larger randomised trials in humans.

This Cabinet meeting may be the last of the current administration if the proposed Programme for Government is approved by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party tomorrow.