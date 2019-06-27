Children’s hospital costs to have ‘real implications’ for health service for years to come
Inside Politics: We could find ourselves in a position where we might need to borrow billions
In his piece, Wall details stark warnings given by the HSE where they say that it will be almost impossible to deliver planned multibillion-euro investments because of cost overruns. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
This morning’s lead story from Martin Wall is likely to provide for interesting reading across the environs of Leinster House.
In his piece, Wall details stark warnings given by the HSE where they say that it will be almost impossible to deliver planned multibillion-euro investments in new healthcare facilities in the coming years because of cost overruns at the national children’s hospital.