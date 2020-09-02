Charlie McConalogue to be appointed Minister for Agriculture

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue will be appointed Minister for Agriculture while the Wexford TD James Browne will replace him as junior minister at the Department of Justice.

The appointments are expected to be announced later on Wednesday.

Mr McConalogue will replace outgoing minister Dara Calleary who resigned his position following the golfgate controversy.

The Fianna Fáil TD hails from a farming background in Donegal and served as the party’s agriculture spokesman making him a natural fit for the once-again vacated position of Minister for Agriculture.

Born in 1977, he was educated at Carndonagh Community School before going on to study at UCD where he studied Economics, Politics & History. It was this time in UCD that piqued his interest in politics.

He was elected to Donegal County Council in 2009 and also served as deputy mayor of the council. He served as Connacht Ulster representative on the party’s national executive before his election to the Dáil and is a former chairman of Ógra Fianna Fáil in Inishowen.

In 2011, he was elected as a TD for Donegal North East and re-elected again in 2016 when he took on a more prominent role in the party and became involved in Government formation talks. He also earned a higher profile during the farmer protests when he warned of the decimation faced in agriculture and rural communities if proper prices and supports were not in place. As well as agriculture spokesman, he also previously acted as education spokesman.

In July he was appointed as Minister of State for Law Reform.