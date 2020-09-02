Charlie McConalogue appointed Minister for Agriculture

Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue has been appointed Minister for Agriculture. Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the appointment on Wednesday.

He has also appointed Wexford TD James Browne as Minister of State for Justice with responsibility for law reform.

Mr McConalogue is the third Minister for Agriculture in the two months’ old Government and his appointment follows the resignation of former minister Dara Calleary in the wake of the Oireachtas golf society dinner in Clifden.

Mr Martin said “I thank deputy Calleary for his work and that he accepted responsibility and apologised sincerely,” for his attendance at the dinner.

Mr Martin said Mr McConalogue would immediately and throughout the Government’s term “face a number of urgent challenges, which are central to securing the long-term future of rural Ireland, and the industries which are at its heart.

“We must prepare for whatever the post-Brexit trade situation brings. We must negotiate a final CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) which serves the interests of our communities. And we must redouble efforts to achieve a sustainable and prosperous rural economy.”

Mr Martin noted that the appointment “was made necessary by the resignation of Deputy Dara Calleary following his attendance at the Oireachtas golf dinner, which he accepts and which did represent a clear breach of the guidelines on Covid-19, which all of us must adhere to”.

‘Attitude adjustment’

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald deep dysfunction at the heart of this Government said controversy, confusion and chaos have consumed this Government.

But she said it was the sense of entitlement and rivalry was writ large in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

She said they operated the “old boys club” which was the last thing Irish society needed.

This Government needs an “attitude adjustment”. They needed to rapidly see solutions to the very many problems facing the State.

Time for the Taoiseach and the new Minister for Agriculture to “wake up” and “get your act together”.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said “I nearly feel sorry for you Taoiseach” because of the outcome of the golfing dinner and the virtually unprecedented anger of the public. He said the Minister would have to deal with Brexit and farm incomes.He also said he hoped the Government had crossed a line in its “shambolic” operation.

Rise TD Paul Murphy said the Government had failed to deal with the crisis in meat factories where there were now 1,500 cases of Covid-19 and he claimed the Government was protecting beef barons and the wealthy.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said Mr Calleary was right to resign. Ms Shortall said the public had put in a huge effort in the fight against Covid-19 and the “golfgate” dinner was an affront to the public.

She also criticised the imposition this week of a penalty points system

Solidarity TD Mick Barry said three appointments in such a short time occurred “never before in the history of this State”

He described the Government having to appoint its third Minister for Agriculture in less than three months as an “omnishambles”.

Experience

Mr McConalogue hails from a farming background in Donegal and served as the party’s agriculture spokesman making him a natural fit for the once-again vacated position of Minister for Agriculture.

Born in 1977, he was educated at Carndonagh Community School before going on to study at UCD where he studied Economics, Politics & History. It was this time in UCD that piqued his interest in politics.

He was elected to Donegal County Council in 2009 and also served as deputy mayor of the council. He served as Connacht Ulster representative on the party’s national executive before his election to the Dáil and is a former chairman of Ógra Fianna Fáil in Inishowen.

In 2011, he was elected as a TD for Donegal North East and re-elected again in 2016 when he took on a more prominent role in the party and became involved in Government formation talks. He also earned a higher profile during the farmer protests when he warned of the decimation faced in agriculture and rural communities if proper prices and supports were not in place. As well as agriculture spokesman, he also previously acted as education spokesman.

In July he was appointed as Minister of State for Law Reform.