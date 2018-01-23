Charleton tribunal live: O’Sullivan felt like a ‘political football’

Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has told the Disclosures Tribunal she felt like a “political football” after allegations broke in the media that she intended to question the integrity of Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

Ms O’Sullivan is giving evidence for a second day at the tribunal in Dublin Castle which is investigating if she tried to use “unjustified grounds” to try to discredit Sgt McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission hearings. The commission sat in private to investigate allegations of Garda malpractice made by Sgt McCabe.

Counsel for the tribunal Kathleen Leader put it to Ms O’Sullivan that on May 12th, 2016 the Garda received a press query from Mick Clifford of The Irish Examiner alleging there had been plans to accuse Sgt McCabe of acting out of “malice” when he made allegations of corruption and malpractice in the Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division.

Ms Leader suggested this set off “a significant media storm.” Ms O’Sullivan said she “remembers it well.”

She is currently being questioned by counsel for the tribunal Kathleen Leader BL.

This morning Ms O’Sullivan repeated denials she instructed Garda lawyers to challenge Sgt McCabe’s integrity.

She said she only wished to test his motivations and the veracity of his claims of corruption and malpractice in the Cavan/Monaghan Garda district.

She said she had a duty to support Sgt McCabe as a whistlerblower but that she also had a duty to other senior gardaí against whom the sergeant had made allegations. She said some of these allegations had been withdrawn or turned out to be unfounded.

Therefore it was her duty to instruct that Sgt McCabe’s motivation be “tested.”

“It was never about the man, it was always about the veracity of the accusations made,” she told Ms Leader.

Ms O’Sullivan is due to be questioned by counsel for Sgt McCabe, Michael McDowell SC before lunch.