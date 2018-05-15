Chair of cancer scandal inquiry concerned at ‘fevered atmosphere’

The independent chair of a scoping inquiry into the CervicalCheck controversy has raised concerns about the “fevered atmosphere” surrounding the matter.

Dr Gabriel Scally has written to the secretary general of the Department of Health, Jim Breslin, advising him of some of the difficulties he is encountering in his work.

The correspondence, seen by The Irish Times, is believed to be related to the work of the Oireachtas health committee and the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee.

Dr Scally wrote: “It is apparent to me that some key individuals and organisations are being distracted by the necessity of preparing to appear before committees and answer questions on very specific aspects of this substantial system failure that has led to such genuine concern and heartbreak.

“The correct way forward to analyse a system failure is by detailed and systematic analysis of that failure. To do that to any satisfactory extent I need to be able to gain the full attention and co-operation of the key individuals and their organisations.”

Dr Scally was appointed by the Government last week to assess the facts surrounding the controversy and is due to report by the end of June.

The inquiry will examine the issues surrounding the CervicalCheck programme, highlighted first by the case of terminally ill Limerick woman Vicky Phelan (43). She settled a High Court action against a US laboratory used by CervicalCheck for €2.5 million at the end of April.

It subsequently emerged 209 women had been affected by the screening scandal, many of whom were not told of “false negative” screening results, and 18 women subsequently died.

The letter was shown to members of the Cabinet on Wednesday morning. It is understood correspondence identified on the issue found within the Department of Health is to be issued later today.

Opposition spokespersons were to be briefed this afternoon.