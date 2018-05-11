CervicalCheck: Government to consider assistance measures for victims

The Government is to consider a number of measures aimed at assisting the women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy.

It is understood Minister for Health Simon Harris will ask his colleagues to approve financial assistance for the 209 women, who it has been determined should have received earlier intervention in their cancer diagnosis.

A clinical review of their cases by CervicalCheck determined they could have received a diagnosis of cervical cancer sooner. However, 162 of these women were not informed of the review of their case.

It is expected the Cabinet will today agree that the State will pay for the medical costs of those women and will offer them a free medical card. There is also expected to be offers of free counselling to be made.

In relation to the 17 women who have passed away, the Government is expected to make offers of financial assistance to their next of kin.

The package will be in addition to possible redress the women may receive from the State.

The package is also expected to include their transport and childcare costs.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning, Mr Harris said he has now ordered a trawl of documents in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Department of Health to ensure all information is made available to the non-statutory inquiry and to Oireachtas committees.

It was “not acceptable” memos like the three released yesterday were circulating in the Department or the HSE, he said.

Director general of the HSE, Tony O’Brien, stepped down yesterday as it became clear the Government would not continue to support him and it appeared likely the Dáil would next week pass an unprecedented motion of no confidence in him.

Mr O’Brien’s position became increasingly tenuous after the dramatic release to the Dáil Public Accounts Committee of three memos he had received in 2016 on the background to the issue of cervical screening audit findings which in many cases were not passed on to the women concerned.

One of the memos released revealed that the HSE was concerned about a risk that communicating individual audit findings to doctors could result in patients going to the media with stories that the cervical screening process did not diagnose their cancer.

Settlement of current cases

There is also expected to be an update from the Attorney General Séamus Woulfe on whether the current legal cases can be settled.

There are currently 10 outstanding legal cases against the State over incorrect smear tests. These are separate to the case of Vicky Phelan, who settled her High Court case with a laboratory in the United States for €2.5 million last month.

The Cabinet will also discuss the resignation of director general of the HSE Mr O’Brien. Mr O’Brien will stand aside from his position by close of business today.

He made the decision after the release of three memos from March and July 2016 showing the HSE was aware of a planned media strategy to respond to patients contacting media outlets to say screening did not diagnose their cancer.

It is expected Mr Harris will ask the Cabinet meeting to appoint John Connaghan, who is currently the HSE’s deputy director general, to replace Mr O’Brien.

The Cabinet meeting was due to be held in Monaghan but was relocated to Dublin in response to the ongoing controversy.

Mr Harris, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe held a meeting late yesterday afternoon to discuss the financial measures and agreement was reached.