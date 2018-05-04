Cervical screening labs indemnify State over three legal cases

Three laboratories involved in the cervical screening programme have given indemnities to the State in relation to three legal cases being taken by women.

The Oireachtas Health Committee was told earlier this week there were 10 cases active in relation to the cervical screening service.

It is understood the State Claims Agency has told the committee that to its knowledge the insurers of these laboratories have not settled any of the three claims to which they have provided an indemnity to the State.

Sources said the State Claims Agency had maintained that of the remaining six legal actions, the only one which had been settled was the case brought by Limerick woman Vicky Phelan.

Of the ten legal cases taken over the cervical screening programme, only that brought by Limerick woman Vicky Phelan has been settled. Photograph: Collins

The cervical cancer test controversy arose after Ms Phelan settled her action against a US laboratory, subcontracted by the CervicalCheck screening programme to assess the tests, without admission of liability for €2.5 million last week.

Ms Phelan discovered that a 2011 smear test that had initially shown no abnormalities was, three years later, found to be inaccurate. She was not told of the false test until September 2017. She is now suffering from terminal cancer.

It subsequently emerged that many other women had smear tests reviewed but were not informed of the outcome.

Following an audit last weekend, the HSE said in the case of 208 women a negative smear test result was reversed.

In total, 162 of these women - 17 of whom are now dead - were not told.

No confidence

Earlier on Friday Sinn Féin said it planned to table a motion of no confidence in the director general of the HSE Tony O’Brien.

The party has repeatedly called for Mr O’Brien to resign in the wake of the controversy.

Mr O’Brien’s contract has director general of the HSE expires in July .

In the Dáil on Thursday Tánaiste Simon Coveney declined to express full support for Mr O’Brien.

HSE director-general Tony O’Brien.

“Tony O’Brien’s focus on providing as much information as possible and putting systems in place that can co-operate fully with that independent investigation is probably the best way that he can assist in this process, rather than stepping aside from it,” Mr Coveney said.

Earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it had been “a dreadful week” for the health service and a “culture change” was needed to reform it.

Mr Varadkar also said he was “absolutely open” to a public inquiry into the cervical screening controversy.

He said a scoping inquiry would be carried out prior to the statutory inquiry to get immediate answers. He said 180 of the 208 women diagnosed with cervical cancer who should have received an earlier intervention have now been contacted.

‘Scoping inquiry’

Mr Varadkar said he had been in touch with Ms Phelan on Friday morning and that she will be part of the scoping inquiry.

“That scoping inquiry will find out as much information as we possibly can in a matter of weeks and then we will have a statutory inquiry,” he said.

Mr Varadkar was speaking following the opening of the Springfield Academic Primary Care Centre in Tallaght on Friday morning.

In a wide-ranging address, Mr Varadkar said: “I think it’s fair to say that this week has been a dreadful week for our health service, even more so for the women who are affected”.

He said “at heart of it once again unfortunately was a failure of open disclosure by doctors and also a failure by senior management to make sure that that happened”.

Mr Varadkar said while legislation will be brought forward soon for mandatory open disclosure in serious incidents, what was required was “a culture change” in the health service.

The Taoiseach also said that an advertisement to replace Mr O’Brien will be posted within two weeks.

“Tony O’Brien’s term ends in less than 12 weeks, he has stepped back from any other interests he may have and we expect him to focus fully on this issue and resolving this issue over those couple of weeks while we find a replacement,” he said.

“We don’t want to leave a gap or lacuna at the top of the HSE, so we need him to focus on his job in putting this right over the next couple of weeks.”