Cervical cancer controversy: Number of women affected rises to 221

The number of women affected by the cervical cancer controversy has increased to 221 from 209, a Dáil committee was told today.

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) questioned the HSE over reports that a planned review of about 3,000 smear test slides had yet to start.

Labour’s Alan Kelly said it would be impossible for this independent process to be completed before the overall review of the cervical cancer screening controversy, being done by Dr Gabriel Scally, is scheduled to be finalised at the end of the summer.

Department of Health assistant secretary Tracey Conroy said there are ongoing daily engagements with the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in the United Kindom - which will be carrying out the review of the smear tests.

She said it had never been intended that this assessment of the smear test slides would be completed in advance of the overall Scally review.

The committe also heard the number of legal cases initiated against the National Screening Service by women claiming their cervical cancer was misdiagnosed has increased to 35.

HSE director general John Connaghan said there were also two other potential cases. He said three cases had been settled.

Mr Connaghan said the number of legal cases was going up but was not sure how rapidly.

In a submission ahead of the hearing, Mr Connaghan said the HSE, voluntary hospitals and other agencies collectively recorded an overall financial deficit last year of nearly €166million.

Mr Connaghan said his own organisation had run up a capital surplus of €8.3million and a revenue deficit of €139.9m last year .

He said the total 2017 revenue deficit for the health service , when overruns in other State-funded hospitals and agencies - known as Section 38 bodies - was included was €165.9million.

“The most significant area of deficit in 2017 relates to the acute hospital division (€139.7million). The majority of this deficit, ie €73million, is attributable to income shortfalls and associated bad debt costs, primarily related to hospital private maintenance charges.

“In addition there are cost overruns of €13.4million in relation to pay and €54million related to non-pay of which the majority, €44million , relates to clinical non pay,” Mr Connaghan said.

“A significant driver of these cost overruns is the provision of additional activity in response to service demand, the complexity of that activity and the growing age and related needs of hospital inpatients.

“As evidenced within the health service capacity review, 2018 Ireland reported the second highest occupancy rate of those countries reporting to the OECD. This indicates a hospital system that is operating under considerable stress and is significantly short of the necessary capacity,” he said.