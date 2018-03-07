Catherine Noone ‘bully’ claim likely to end without disciplinary action

A row that erupted in Fine Gael over an alleged bullying incident is expected to be settled tonight without any formal disciplinary action being taken.

It is expected that Senator Catherine Noone – who alleged two weeks ago that she was bullied by a party colleague in Leinster House – will make a statement aimed at resolving the issue.

Sources said Ms Noone, who chaired the joint Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment, wants to “draw a line” under the matter after Fine Gael engaged external consultants as part of the process of investigating her claims.

It is understood Ms Noone decided against making a formal complaint after initial inquiries by Fine Gael headquarters, although the party has insisted that the investigation process has not yet been concluded.

The issue was due to be settled at the meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party last week, but this was postponed due to the bad weather. It is understood it will be concluded on Wednesday’s weekly meeting of TDs and senators.

‘Talking down’

Ms Noone told the parliamentary party meeting two weeks ago that she could no longer put up with the colleague who she alleged was bullying her, and accused him of “talking down to her”.

She said she had been subject to misogyny by the male colleague for a number of years, but alleged that it had grown progressively worse over recent weeks.

At the same meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was disappointed to hear such claims and insisted bullying would not be tolerated. Mr Varadkar added he wanted to investigate the matter further.

The inquiries were handled by Tom Curran, the party general secretary, and Martin Heydon, the chairman of the parliamentary party, with assistance from the external consultants.

The Senator said she had spoken to Mr Heydon about the issue previously, but felt recent events had warranted a response from the party. Both Ms Noone and the man she made allegations against were interviewed last week, it is understood.