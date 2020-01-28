Catherine Noone apologises for calling Leo Varadkar ‘autistic’

Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone has apologised for calling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “autistic” during an election canvass this week.

In a statement released this morning, Ms Noone said she wanted to “unequivocally apologise and withdraw all of my remarks...which were completely unacceptable”. She said her “choice of language was inexcusable and wrong. I am truly sorry”.

Ms Noone, a General Election candidate in Dublin Bay North, was quoted in this morning’s edition of The Times Ireland edition as having said of Mr Varadkar: “He’s autistic like, he’s on the spectrum, there’s no doubt about it. He’s uncomfortable socially and he doesn’t always get the inbetween bits”.

The Times Ireland edition reported online this morning that she had initially denied having made the comments, before being told there was a tape of her saying them.

In her subsequent statement released on Tuesday morning, Ms Noone said she would not be making any further comment.

The autism awareness group AsIAm has urged people not to engage in “doorstep diagnosis” of autism.

Autism should never be used as a slur or a negative. 1 in 65 people can be on the Autistic Spectrum - including someone I know and love dearly. As a society we need to become much more aware in relation to Autism and not use casual stereotypes — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) January 28, 2020

Speaking after Ms Noone’s apology, the deputy chief executive of the autism advocacy and support organisation As I Am, Fiona Ferris, has said that an apology from Fine Gael candidate Catherine Noone is not enough.

Ms Ferris described the comments as “quite shocking” and it was “completely unacceptable” to the autistic community for the word to be used as “a descriptor” or an adjective.

Autism diagnoses only comes after an extensive clinical process, she told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

Autism was not something that should be used to describe someone, she added.

Ms Ferris said she did not accept the apology issued by Ms Noone who should “fully educate herself what autism is.”

Autism is not an illness it is a condition, she explained. It was of great concern that a political representative thought it was acceptable to use the word as a descriptor.

Doing so was trying to justify the stereotype (of lacking empathy) of what it means to be autistic. This was a misconception as some people with autism were too empathetic and suffered great distress as a result.

Election

Ms Noone is a running mate of senior Fine Gael Minister Richard Bruton. She chaired the committee on abortion before the referendum. She was a former running mate of Mr Varadkar in Dublin West.

Reacting to Ms Noone comments, Minister of Health Simon Harris tweeted:

“Autism should never be used as a slur or a negative. 1 in 65 people can be on the Autistic Spectrum - including someone I know and love dearly. As a society we need to become much more aware in relation to Autism and not use casual stereotypes.”