Catch-22: ESRI calls for more foreign workers to build houses
Inside Politics: Think tank says necessary influx may add to rental pressures and housing demand
Housing may have fallen off the immediate political agenda
It’s a catch-22. To build more houses, we need more workers. But if they come, we need more houses to put them in. Otherwise the additional workers will drive up demand, and therefore rents and house prices. This is a problem beyond Government spin and Opposition sloganeering, and it will not be solved quickly.