Carlow-Kilkenny results: SF’s Funchion and FF’s McGuinness elected

Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness was elected on the sixth count and claimed the second seat in Carlow-Kilkenny.

McGuinness topped the poll in 2016 with 15 per cent of the first preference vote but saw his share diminish marginally to 14 per cent amid the Sinn Féin wave.

Earlier, McGuinness urged his party to talk to every party including Sinn Féin in order to form the next government.

He told RTÉ: “It’s quite clear that the message from the electorate is that we must speak to every party, including Independents, to try and bring together a government.

“I would be supportive of the party discussing the Government with Sinn Féin, and Fine Gael and Independents.”

Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion took the first seat on Sunday. Ms Funchion, who was first elected in 2016, claimed 17,493 votes, well above the quota of 12,274. “It’s unbelievable, it’s incredible,” she said. “I have been running since 2007 in elections, getting 2,500 first preference votes on the first occasions. I never thought I would even see a Sinn Féin TD here.”

Carlow senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor of Fianna Fáil looks set to take a seat along with Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan.

However, the last seat looks set to be a tussle between outgoing Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward and the Green Party’s Malcolm Noonan.

Mr Noonan has attracted large transfers and is 1,300 votes behind the Kilkenny politician. Fine Gael’s Pat Deering is set to lose his seat.

Counting was postponed at the count centre in the Lyrath Hotel after the sixth count until Monday morning.

Candidates: Bobby Aylward (FF), Helena Byrne (Renua), Pat Deering (FG), Kathleen Funchion (SF), Alan Hayes (Ind), Denis Hynes (Lab), John McGuinness (FF), Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (FF), Malcolm Noonan (GP), Melissa O’Neill (The Irish Freedom Party), Patrick O’Neill (FG), John Paul Phelan (FG), Angela Ray (Ind), Adrienne Wallace (PBP).