Carlow-Kilkenny results: Overwhelmingly in favour of Repeal

The people of Carlow and Kilkenny have voted overwhelmingly in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment.

The final results for the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency has recorded a 63.5 per cent Yes vote, with 36.5 per cent of the electorate voting No and a turnout of 60 per cent.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr David Fitzgerald, said it was “a watermark moment”.

“People have faced the reality of what is a very difficult decision and have put their daughters and women of Ireland first on this occasion,” he said.

Abortion referendum: Counting the votes Gallery Abortion referendum: Counting the votes VIEW NOW

The people have expressed their will in clear terms. We now have to respond in terms of legislation

Nicole Storck of Kilkenny/Carlow Together for Yes said she was “beyond thrilled”.

“We are so happy that the people of Ireland have spoken, that they have seen that this is a time of change. We want a different Ireland where family planning and parenthood is something that is planned and wanted and not a test of endurance,” she said.

Reacting to the results, Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness said “the people have spoken”, adding the results represent “a huge shift in views in society”.

Clear terms

“The people have expressed their will in clear terms. We now have to respond in terms of legislation,” he added.

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion said it was “a fantastic result both locally and nationally”.

“I have been out campaigning for the past few weeks and I thought the result would be a lot closer. The result shows there were a lot of silent Yes votes. It is a historic day, especially for women.

“There has been a lot of rhetoric in relation to women in Ireland historically. It is fantastic to see the Yes vote prevail.”

Cornelius Ó Dálaigh of the Love Both campaign said he was shocked by the result and described it as “a sad day for Ireland”.