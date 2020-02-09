Carlow-Kilkenny results: FG’s Phelan, FF’s Murnane O’Connor elected

Fine Gael’s John Paul Phelan took the party’s only seat in Carlow-Kilkenny while Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor earned Fianna Fail their second seat following count eight.

Deputy Phelan, the minister for state for local government and electoral reform, and Senator Murnane O’Connor took the third and fourth seat respectively following the elimination of fellow Carlovian, Fine Gael TD Pat Deering.

The Carlow senator had narrowly missed out on a seat in 2016 and her team had been confident in the run up to the election. Despite the surge in support of Sinn Féin, Senator Murnane O’Connor managed to increase her share of the vote.

However, Fianna Fáil look set to lose a sitting TD with Bobby Aylward in a battle with the Green Party’s Malcolm Noonan. Mr Noonan has attracted significant transfers at every count. He would be the first Green Party TD in the constituency since former government minister Mary White.

Deputy Phelan’s surplus of 898 will now be distributed. Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion topped the poll and was elected on the first count while Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness took the second seat last night.

Candidates: Bobby Aylward (FF), Helena Byrne (Renua), Pat Deering (FG), Kathleen Funchion (SF), Alan Hayes (Ind), Denis Hynes (Lab), John McGuinness (FF), Jennifer Murnane O’Connor (FF), Malcolm Noonan (GP), Melissa O’Neill (The Irish Freedom Party), Patrick O’Neill (FG), John Paul Phelan (FG), Angela Ray (Ind), Adrienne Wallace (PBP).