Capital gains for Sinn Féin in their best Irish Times poll result ever

Result for Mary Lou McDonald and her party driven by voters aged 35-39

Aisling Corcoran

Today’s Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll shows that Sinn Féin is the most popular party in the State with 25 per cent of voter preferences, an increase of four points since our first campaign poll two weeks ago and the highest level achieved by the party since tracking of their support began in 2002.

Fianna Fáil follow closely on 23 per cent (down two points), with Fine Gael in third place on 20 per cent (down three points).

