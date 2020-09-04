Candidates to replace Hogan set to be submitted to EU Commission today

The Government is set to submit the names of two candidates to replace Phil Hogan to the European Commission on Friday.

Mr Hogan resigned as Ireland’s EU commissioner after controversy over his attendance at an Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden, Co Galway and his movements in the country during his visit to Ireland.

President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen asked Ireland to submit the names of a woman and a man, in accordance with her priority of pursuing gender balance in the commission.

What role in the EU Commission Ireland’s replacement for Phil Hogan will get depends on the “competences” of the names put forward, the executive has said.

Senior Government sources said on Wednesday night that Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is not expected to allow his name to go forward for the position, a move which is likely to clear the way for MEP Maireád McGuinness to be nominated for the role.

The MEP and former minister, Frances Fitzgerald, has also signalled her interest.